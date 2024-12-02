News & Insights

Stocks

Singapore Shipping Corporation Secures Lucrative Charter Deal

December 02, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited (SG:S19) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited has secured a five-year time charter for its vessel, M/V Boheme, with a reputable charterer starting April 2025. This agreement is projected to enhance the company’s revenue and net profits despite potential higher demolition costs due to green recycling requirements. Investors may find this development promising as it signals positive financial growth for the company.

For further insights into SG:S19 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.