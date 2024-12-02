Singapore Shipping Corporation Secures Lucrative Charter Deal

Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited (SG:S19) has released an update.

Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited has secured a five-year time charter for its vessel, M/V Boheme, with a reputable charterer starting April 2025. This agreement is projected to enhance the company’s revenue and net profits despite potential higher demolition costs due to green recycling requirements. Investors may find this development promising as it signals positive financial growth for the company.

