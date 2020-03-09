Singapore Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, plummeting more than 240 points or 8.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,780-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative after the bottom fell out of the oil market, while coronavirus fears add to the weak sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 178.61 points or 6.03 percent to finish at 2,782.37 after trading between 2,772.70 and 2,891.65. Volume was 2.19 billion shares worth 2.64 billion Singapore dollars. There were 525 decliners and 84 gainers.

Among the actives, Keppel Corp cratered 9.65 percent, while SembCorp Industries plummeted 9.04 percent, DBS Group plunged 8.04 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 7.94 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 7.33 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 6.76 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 6.63 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 6.22 percent, Wilmar International and Genting Singapore both sank 5.81 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust shed 5.03 percent, CapitaLand lost 4.80 percent, SingTel fell 4.75 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust slid 3.63 percent, Ascendas REIT dipped 3.55 percent, Thai Beverage was down 3.21 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust eased 3.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to see heavy losses throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.79 percent to end at 23,851.02, while the NASDAQ plunged 624.94 points or 7.29 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 cratered 225.81 points or 7.60 percent to 2,746.56.

According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. Concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus also contributed to oil's sharp plunge.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15 or 24.6 percent from the previous close.

