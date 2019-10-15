Singapore Shares Tipped To Bounce Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,115-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index fell 8.28 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 3,116.17 after trading between 3,112.04 and 3,131.02. Volume was 975.8 million shares worth 728.8 million Singapore dollars. There were 191 decliners and 165 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings and Golden Agri-Resources both surged 2.38 percent, while Wilmar International plummeted 1.37 percent, Ascendas REIT plunged 1.27 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tumbled 1.24 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 1.14 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 1.13 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust sank 0.97 percent, CapitaLand shed 0.84 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.65 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.60 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.55 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slid 0.51 percent, Keppel Corp dipped 0.50 percent, SembCorp Industries added 0.48 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust slipped 0.43 percent, Comfort DelGro was down 0.41 percent, SingTel gained 0.32 percent, DBS Group eased 0.24 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.

The Dow added 237.44 points or 0.89 percent to 27,024.80, while the NASDAQ spiked 100.06 points or 1.24 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 rose 29.53 points or 1.00 percent to 2,995.68.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest. Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were among the companies that beat the street.

Also, semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November were down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.

