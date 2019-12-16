Singapore Shares Tipped To Bounce Higher On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,205-point plateau although it's likely to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the United States and China have finally concluded a portion of their elusive trade deal. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the plantation stocks and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index sank 7.96 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,206.09 after trading between 3,206.83 and 3,219.53. Volume was 958.13 million shares worth 827.87 million Singapore dollars. There were 192 decliners and 174 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.65 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources plunged 2.27 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.91 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 1.63 percent, SembCorp Industries retreated 1.33 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering declined 1.25 percent, Singapore Press climbed 0.96 percent, Singapore Exchange dropped 0.89 percent, SingTel fell 0.59 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.55 percent, Genting Singapore lost 0.54 percent, DBS Group slid 0.46 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust added 0.44 percent, Comfort DelGro rose 0.41 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust dipped 0.41 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.19 percent and Keppel Corp, Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, extending gains and hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 100.51 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,235.89, while the NASDAQ gained 79.35 points or 0.91 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points or 0.71 percent to 3,191.45.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. The deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details.

In economic news, the National Association of Homebuilder noted a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence in December, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After jumping $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday, crude oil for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were worth SGD42.29 billion and exports were at SGD46.88 billion for a trade surplus of SGD4.59 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.