Singapore Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 150 points or 2.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 5,070-point plateau although it's likely to move back to the upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly positive on easing oil prices and optimism for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourse were mostly higher and the Asian markets are also tipped to move to the upside.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 70.71 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 5,067.53 after trading between 5,064.20 and 5,112.09.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.44 percent, while CapitaLand Investment contracted 1.17 percent, City Developments dipped 0.12 percent, DBS Group tumbled 1.40 percent, Hongkong Land retreated 1.34 percent, Keppel Ltd and Singapore Exchange both tanked 1.93 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust sank 0.52 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.85 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation crashed 2.16 percent, SATS slumped 1.24 percent, Seatrium Limited plunged 2.87 percent, SembCorp Industries stumbled 1.27 percent, Singapore Airlines perked 0.14 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering cratered 2.22 percent, SingTel dropped 0.69 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 1.16 percent, United Overseas Bank declined 1.26 percent, UOL Group added 0.30 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.29 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.35 percent and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Keppel DC REIT, DFI Retail Group and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then tracked steadily higher throughout the day but still ended on opposite sides of the line.

The Dow soared 874.86 points or 1.73 percent to finish at a record 51,561.93, while the NASDAQ dipped 23.02 points or 0.09 percent to close at 26,830.96 and the S&P 500 added 30.63 points or 0.41 percent to end at 7,584.31.

The rebound by the Dow reflected a spike by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) following an upgrade by Bank of America. Dow components American Express (AXP), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Merck (MRK) also posted strong gains.

The NASDAQ climbed well off its worst levels but still ended the day modestly lower amid weakness among technology stocks.

A steep drop by shares of Broadcom (AVGO) weighed on the tech sector, despite fiscal Q2 earnings that exceeded estimates although the company failed to raise its full-year forecast of $100 billion in AI chip sales.

Crude oil prices plunged on Wednesday on hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East following an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcement. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was down $3.00 or 3.12 percent at $93.02 per barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide April numbers for retail sales later today; in March, sales were up 3.7 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.