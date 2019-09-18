Singapore Shares Predicted To Be Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in three straight trading days, sliding almost 45 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,165-point plateau and it's looking at a narrow trading range on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after the Federal Reserve trimmed its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points. The European and U.S. markets finally ended mixed and little changed but the Asian bourses probably will at least open lower.

The STI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, industrial issues and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 16.16 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 3,166.84 after trading between 3,164.47 and 3,190.40. Volume was 905.12 million shares worth 914.04 million Singapore dollars. There were 196 decliners and 166 gainers.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 3.77 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.78 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.80 percent, Wilmar International skidded 1.54 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 1.54 percent, United Overseas Bank retreated 1.33 percent, Ascendas REIT spiked 1.30 percent, Keppel Corp declined 1.13 percent, Thai Beverage shed 1.10 percent, DBS Group sank 1.07 percent, CapitaLand shed 0.85 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.73 percent, Genting Singapore fell 0.56 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 0.48 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust advanced 0.38 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.12 percent and City Developments, SingTel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Comfort DelGro and Hutchison Port Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests a wild ride following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 36.28 points or 0.13 percent to 27,147.08, while the NASDAQ fell 8.62 points or 0.11 percent to 8,177.39 and the S&P 500 rose 1.03 points or 0.03 percent to 3,006.73.

The volatility on Wall Street came after the Fed revealed its widely expected decision to cut rates by another 25 basis points, lowering the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.75 to 2 percent. The latest rate cut was again attributed to the implications of global developments for the economic outlook and muted inflation pressures.

The decision to cut rates was widely expected by economists but was not without dissent from members of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed's economic projections suggest that the meeting participants are also divided about the outlook for interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his post-meeting press conference that the central bank is prepared for a more "extensive sequence of rate cuts" in the face of an economic downturn but noted that is not currently expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight session after moving surging Monday amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $58.11 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.