Singapore Shares May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost 20 points or 0.8 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,485-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losing streak on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on rising coronavirus concerns and the resulting slide in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and properties.

For the day, the index shed 12.00 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 2,485.71 after trading between 2,481.66 and 2,515.05. Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth 988.07 million Singapore dollars. There were 350 decliners and 127 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines plummeted 2.29 percent, while Genting Singapore plunged 2.17 percent, Keppel Corp tanked 2.10 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 2.00 percent, Dairy Farm International skidded 1.76 percent, City Development retreated 1.73 percent, Thai Beverage declined 1.65 percent, Singapore Exchange surrendered 1.44 percent, SATS sank 1.40 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 1.35 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 0.99 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.98 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.75 percent, CapitaLand fell 0.74 percent, Ascendas REIT slid 0.61 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust dipped 0.57 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust slipped 0.49 percent, Wilmar International weakened 0.46 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was down 0.35 percent, DBS Group eased 0.30 percent, United Overseas Bank gave away 0.05 percent and Hongkong Land, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SingTel, UOL Group and Singapore Press Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the day, extending losses to a fourth straight session.

The Dow plummeted 509.72 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 27,147.70, while the NASDAQ dipped 14.48 points or 0.13 percent to end at 10,778.80 and the S&P 500 sank 38.41 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,281.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street comes amid concerns about a renewed surge in coronavirus cases in Europe, with the U.K. reportedly considering another lockdown.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may also be weighing on the markets, as a fight over the nomination of her replacement could lead to further delays in the passage of another coronavirus relief bill.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday on worries about outlook for energy demand amid rising coronavirus cases in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October shed $1.80 or 4.4 percent to settle at $39.31 a barrel.

