Singapore Shares May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed nearly 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just shy of the 3,180-point plateau and it may open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over trade between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following weakness from the financials and a mixed performance from the property stocks.

For the day, the index slid 14.89 points or 0.47 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,179.82 after peaking at 3,200.12. Volume was 965.37 million shares worth 906.24 million Singapore dollars. There were 239 decliners and 126 gainers.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources surged 2.27 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 1.80 percent, Singapore Technologies plunged 1.70 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 1.27 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust skidded 0.99 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.97 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 0.83 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation declined 0.65 percent, Thai Beverage shed 0.56 percent, Genting Singapore lost 0.54 percent, DBS Group fell 0.44 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust added 0.40 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.33 percent, CapitaLand slid 0.27 percent, United Overseas Bank was down 0.24 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.11 percent and SembCorp Industries, SingTel and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks showed a lack of direction early on Monday and then faded into the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 105.46 points or 0.38 percent to 27,909.60, while the NASDAQ lost 34.70 points or 0.40 percent to 8,621.83 and the S&P 500 fell 9.95 points or 0.32 percent to 3.135.0.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came on lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks, with new 15 percent tariffs on $165 billion in Chinese imports set to take effect this Sunday.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea also led to some caution among traders after North Korea conducted a "very important test" at a long-range missile launch site.

Overall trading activity was subdued, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on uncertainty about the U.S. and China signing a trade deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $59.02 a barrel.

