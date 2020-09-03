Singapore Shares May Take Further Damage On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 10 points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,530-point plateau and it figures to open in the red again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower after sharp gains in recent weeks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 8.15 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 2,531.79 after trading between 2,519.13 and 2,546.87. Volume was 1.90 billion shares worth 1.10 billion Singapore dollars. There were 288 decliners and 163 gainers.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries surged 1.55 percent, while Keppel Corp plummeted 1.54 percent, Genting Singapore tanked 1.43 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 1.34 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings spiked 1.28 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tumbled 1.15 percent, SATS jumped 1.01 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 0.93 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.83 percent, Singapore Airlines advanced 0.82 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.80 percent, CapitaLand added 0.72 percent, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.60 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust gained 0.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.58 percent, DBS Group lost 0.53 percent, City Developments fell 0.50 percent, SingTel slid 0.43 percent, Wilmar International eased 0.22 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.10 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly negative as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The Dow plunged 807.77 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 28,292.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 598.34 points or 4.96 percent to end at 11,458.10 and the S&P 500 tumbled 125.78 points or 3.51 percent to close at 3,455.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street largely reflected profit taking as traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Stocks had been trending higher over the past several weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone.

In a marked reversal from recent sessions, tech stocks led the markets lower, as reflected by the nosedive by the NASDAQ.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in service sector activity in August.

Crude oil prices recovered after an early sharp fall on Thursday but still ended in the red on concerns about the pace of economic recovery and the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $41.37 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release July figures for retail sales later today; in June, retail sales surged 51.1 percent on month and plummeted 27.8 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.