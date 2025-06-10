Singapore Shares May Reverse Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 40 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,935-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is hopeful on continuing trade talks between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial sector were offset by support from the industrials.

For the day, the index eased 2.52 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,933.80 after trading between 3,922.68 and 3,939.31.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT was up 0.39 percent, while CapitaLand Investment rallied 1.57 percent, DBS Group dropped 0.75 percent, DFI Retail tumbled 1.79 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.71 percent, Hongkong Land improved 0.73 percent, Keppel DC REIT advanced 0.90 percent, Keppel Ltd gained 0.70 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust jumped 1.68 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust gathered 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.61 percent, SATS increased 0.64 percent, SembCorp Industries rose 0.59 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dipped 0.13 percent, SingTel climbed 1.03 percent, UOL Group surged 1.81 percent, Wilmar International perked 0.33 percent, Yangzijiang Financial sank 0.69 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.32 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, City Developments, Comfort DelGro, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Seatrium Limited, Thai Beverage and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed but generally tracked higher throughout the day to end with modest gains.

The Dow climbed 105.11 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 42,866.87, while the NASDAQ gained 123.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 19,714.99 and the S&P 500 added 32.93 points or 0.55 percent to end at 6,038.81.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid optimism as traders awaited the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S. in London.

Trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies commenced on Monday - and while U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters the talks are "going well," there has been no breakthrough as of yet.

In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the US increased to 98.8 in May 2025, the highest in three months, compared to 95.8 in April. The reading was expected to come in with a score of 95.9.

Crude oil prices were down on Tuesday amidst uncertainty over trade talks between China and the United States continued, although the outcome remains uncertain. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for July delivery closed down by $0.31 to settle at $64.98 per barrel.

