Singapore Shares May Remain Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,160-point plateau although it may ebb further on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat ahead of the FOMC statement later today - with a hint of downside on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 16.93 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,162.89 after trading between 3,159.18 and 3,183.83. Volume was 1.04 billion shares worth 1.10 billion Singapore dollars. There were 219 decliners and 157 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press plummeted 3.29 percent, while SingTel plunged 2.33 percent, Golden Agri-Resources surged 2.22 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 1.45 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 1.23 percent, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.66 percent, United Overseas Bank retreated 0.59 percent, Thai Beverage declined 0.56 percent, CapitaLand climbed 0.54 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust shed 0.50 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.49 percent, SembCorp Industries added 0.45 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.43 percent, Comfort DelGro lost 0.42 percent, DBS Group fell 0.24 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.19 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.15 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore and CapitaLand Mall Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 27.88 points or 0.10 percent to 27,881.72, while the NASDAQ lost 5.64 points or 0.07 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 fell 3.44 points or 0.11 percent to 3,132.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - to move forward.

That follows conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China with expectations the U.S. may delay imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods. However, a deal is unlikely to be completed this week, reports said.

Traders also were reluctant to make moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $59.24 a barrel.

