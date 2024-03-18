Singapore Shares May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,170-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from technology and oil stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index eased 1.03 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,171.93 after trading between 3,165.79 and 3,175.86.

Among the actives, City Developments declined 1.02 percent, while Comfort DelGro dropped 0.72 percent, DBS Group advanced 0.66 percent, Emperador surged 8.75 percent, Genting Singapore lost 0.56 percent, Keppel DC REIT shed 0.60 percent, Keppel Ltd retreated 1.51 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust tumbled 1.56 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.69 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.30 percent, SATS slumped 0.78 percent, Seatrium Limited plummeted 8.99 percent, SembCorp Industries rallied 1.19 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.51 percent, SingTel gained 0.40 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 2.00 percent, Wilmar International and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both added 0.59 percent, Yangzijiang Financial jumped 1.56 percent and Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Investment Mapletree Industrial Trust, Frasers Logistics and Hongkong Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow advanced 75.66 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 38,790.43, while the NASDAQ jumped 130.27 points or 0.82 percent to close at 16,103.45 and the S&P 500 gained 32.33 points or 0.63 percent to end at 5,149.42.

Technology stocks led the rally on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ showing a strong move to the upside on gains from the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Meanwhile, traders continued to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged after recent inflation readings have reduced optimism about a rate cut in June.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Home Builders reported an unexpected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in March.

Oil prices moved higher Monday amid concerns about supply due to geopolitical risks following continued drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries, as well as data showing a drop in crude exports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April jumped $1.68 or 2.1 percent at $82.72 a barrel.

