Singapore Shares May Add To Thursday's Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 95 points or 3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,105-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index advanced 26.29 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 3,106.01 after trading between 3,082.16 and 3,113.93. Volume was 2.41 billion shares worth 1.85 billion Singapore dollars. There were 306 gainers and 170 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT perked 1.40 percent, while CapitaLand improved 0.31 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 1.44 percent, City Developments increased 0.27 percent, DBS Group jumped 1.69 percent, Genting Singapore spiked 2.86 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.77 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 3.02 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 1.12 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.69 percent, SATS gained 0.92 percent, SembCorp Industries slid 0.55 percent, Singapore Airlines accelerated 1.92 percent, Singapore Exchange climbed 1.60 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 1.46 percent, SingTel fell 0.84 percent, Thai Beverage surged 3.40 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.04 percent, Wilmar international advanced 1.32 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rallied 1.74 percent and Comfort DelGro, Dairy Farm International, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Hongkong Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, with the Dow and S&P hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 188.57 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 32,485.59, while the NASDAQ surged 329.84 points or 2.52 percent to end at 13,398.67 and the S&P 500 spiked 40.53 points or 1.04 percent to close at 3,939.34.

Technology stocks helped lead the way higher amid continued bargain hunting, which led to the NASDAQ's biggest single-day gain since last November on Tuesday.

The markets also benefited from optimism about the impact of more fiscal stimulus after the House passed a $1.9 trillion relief package, which President Joe Biden has signed into law.

Buying interest may also have been generated by a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a four-month low last week.

Crude oil futures moved sharply higher on Thursday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session amid optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.58 or 2.45 percent to $66.02 per barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.