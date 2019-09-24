Singapore Shares Likely To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day slide in which it had fallen almost 55 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,155-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 12.22 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 3,155.46 after trading between 3,148.55 and 3,163.75. Volume was 909.82 million shares worth 807.03 million Singapore dollars. There were 225 gainers and 146 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings surged 2.40 percent, while Singapore Exchange soared 2.17 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.98 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 1.66 percent, Hongkong Land tumbled 1.56 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.40 percent, Ascendas REIT advanced 1.28 percent, Comfort DelGro added 1.23 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.88 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.81 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust gathered 0.76 percent, CapitaLand perked 0.57 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.55 percent, DBS Group was up 0.52 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust sank 0.47 percent, SingTel gained 0.32 percent and Genting Singapore, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Thai Beverage, United Overseas Bank and Golden Agri-Resources all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

