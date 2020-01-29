Singapore Shares Likely Rangebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had declined more than 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index remains just above the 3,180-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a hint of upside, with bargain hunting capped by ongoing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index was up 1.32 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 3,182.57 after trading between 3,172.66 and 3,193.84. Volume was 1.67 billion shares worth 1.06 billion Singapore dollars. There were 265 gainers and 184 decliners.

Among the actives, Wilmar International climbed 1.01 percent, while United Overseas Bank shed 0.54 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 1.94 percent, Singapore Technology Engineering lost 0.49 percent, SembCorp Industries fell 0.47 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.09 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.30 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.57 percent, DBS Group eased 0.08 percent, CapitaLand dipped 0.27 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust was up 0.39 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, SingTel, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Ascendas REIT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but ebbed as the day progressed to eventually finished mixed and flat.

The Dow added 11.60 points or 0.04 percent to end at 28,734.45, while the NASDAQ rose 5.48 points or 0.06 percent to 9,275.16 and the S&P fell 2.84 points or 0.09 percent to 3,273.40.

Stocks gave ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The roughly flat close on Wall Street also came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, with the Fed noting that the labor market remains strong and economic activity is rising at a moderate rate.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in pending home sales in December.

Crude oil prices eased Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.