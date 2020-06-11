Singapore shares lead Asia lower as Fed outlook weighs on optimism

By Nikhil Nainan

June 11 (Reuters) - Led by Singapore, shares in Asia's emerging markets slipped on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's forecasts dented hopes that economies would recover more strongly once lockdowns introduced to slow the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

But a drop in U.S. yields sparked a rally in regional currencies and sent the Thai baht to a more than 4-month high.

Bank-heavy Singapore led losses, with the Straits Times Index .STI down 2.5%, outpacing drops of less than 1% in Jakarta .JKSE, Manila .PSI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE.

The Fed forecast the U.S. economy would shrink at 6.5% this year and promised to keep pumping liquidity into markets.

Chairman Jerome Powell also raised the prospect of yield curve control, and that pressed down longer tenor U.S. yields and made Asia's higher-paying debt look more attractive.

The Thai baht THB=TH rose as much as 1% to 30.83 per dollar, its strongest since late January, even as the greenback rose against most other currencies on Thursday and benchmark 10-year Thai bond yields TH10YT=RR fell to a near two-week low.

Yields fall when prices rise.

"With the Fed outlining a stridently dovish stance in yesterday's FOMC, making clear that rates are likely to remain low for long, investors will be encouraged to pour funds into higher-yielding Asian markets," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank.

While gains were held back by a rising dollar .DXY, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit held their ground, with the rupiah IDR= at 13,940 per dollar and the ringgit steady at 4.248 per dollar.

"Given Indonesia's high bond yields, bond flows are likely to persist, which should anchor bullish rupiah sentiment," said DBS' Chang.

In Singapore, interest rate sensitive sectors like banking and real estate stocks led equity declines with CapitaLand CATL.SI down nearly 4% and southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI lost 2.4%.

Elsewhere, Philippine shares .PSI was down 0.9%, but had come off lows having lost 2.7% loss earlier in the session. In Thailand .SETI, where shares have been rallying from multi-year lows struck in March, were down 0.4%.

The Singapore dollar SGD=D3 failed to join regional currencies' rally, easing 0.4% to S$1.389 per dollar, its steepest fall in almost three weeks.

Emerging Asia stock indexes and currencies as at 0458 GMT:

COUNTRY

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

+0.02

+1.44

-2.21

-4.41

China

-0.11

-1.51

0.24

-3.26

India

-0.21

-5.76

-0.15

-16.99

Indonesia

-0.14

-0.43

-0.51

-22.28

Malaysia

+0.02

-3.74

-0.97

-1.81

Philippines

-0.06

+1.28

0.57

-17.13

S.Korea

-0.35

-3.26

-1.14

-1.23

Singapore

-0.41

-3.19

-2.49

-15.27

Taiwan

+0.22

+1.54

-1.48

-3.75

Thailand

+0.63

-3.38

-0.44

-10.59

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

