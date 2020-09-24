Singapore Shares Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market heads south again on Thursday, one day after it had halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,450-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with rising oil prices warring against rising pandemic numbers. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 30.32 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 2,450.82 after trading between 2,448.00 and 2,474.54. Volume was 1.33 billion shares worth 1.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 281 decliners and 135 gainers.

Among the actives, SingTel plummeted 3.64 percent, while Singapore Press plunged 2.83 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 2.74 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 2.22 percent, Singapore Airlines skidded 2.02 percent, City Developments retreated 1.91 percent, Genting Singapore declined 1.47 percent, Keppel Corp surrendered 1.44 percent, SATS sank 1.42 percent, Ascendas REIT dropped 1.23 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust shed 1.17 percent, CapitaLand lost 1.11 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding fell 1.02 percent, Mapletree Logistics slid 0.99 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.95 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slipped 0.88 percent, Thai Beverage weakened 0.85 percent, United Overseas Bank was down 0.84 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.67 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust both lost 0.51 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.46 percent and DBS Group eased 0.45 percent.

The lead from Wall Street wound up positive after stocks saw wild swings across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the green.

The Dow added 52.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 26,815.31, while the NASDAQ gained 39.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,246.59.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Labor Department noted an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, while the Commerce Department reported significant increase in new home sales in August.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. Recent data suggests the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls for more fiscal stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday despite lingering worries about the energy demand outlook in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown measures in several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November ended up $0.38 or 1 percent at $40.31 a barrel.

