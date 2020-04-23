Singapore Shares Due For Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, dropping more than 70 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,540-point plateau and it may find mild traction on Friday

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with coronavirus concerns and a surge from crude oil prices warring for attention. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index dipped 7.67 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 2,542.37 after trading between 2,539.84 and 2,563.12. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 1.23 billion Singapore dollars. There were 217 decliners and 190 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore surged 2.78 percent, Comfort DelGro plummeted 2.70 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 2.43 percent, Singapore Exchange tanked 2.21 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 1.74 percent, Keppel Corp tumbled 1.58 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 1.45 percent, Singapore Press Holdings retreated 1.40 percent, Singapore Airlines accelerated 1.32 percent, SembCorp Industries declined 1.31 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust dropped 1.16 percent, Ascendas REIT sank 0.71 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 0.56 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost 0.50 percent, SingTel fell 0.36 percent, CapitaLand and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both advanced 0.35 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.15 percent and Wilmar International, DBS Group and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers is murky as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before eventually ending the session little changed after failing to sustain an early rally.

The Dow added 39.44 points or 0.17 percent to 23,515.26, while the NASDAQ eased 0.63 points or 0.01 percent to 8,494.75 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.51 points or 0.05 percent to 2,797.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders reacted to conflicting reports regarding Gilead Sciences' (GILD) potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir after reports said the drug "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial.

In economic news, the Labor Department said more than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on an escalation in tensions in the Middle East and expectations of an output cut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 20 percent at $16.50 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see March figures for industrial production later today; in February, production plummeted 22.3 percent on month and fell 1.1 percent on year.

