Singapore September bunker sales steady at 4.26 mln tons

Monthly sales for LSFO fall, HSFO rise
Bio-blended LSFO eased from record-high
LNG sales fall for 2nd month
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's marine fuel sales, also known as bunker sales, were steady in September month-on-month as vessel calls and container throughput were little changed, official data showed on Monday.
Sales in September totalled 4.26 million metric tons, up 0.2% from prior month and 7.7% higher year-on-year, latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) showed.
Bunker sales in Singapore are a key indicator of sentiment at the world's largest ship refuelling hub, which is also one of the busiest shipping lanes globally.
Singapore's container throughput was 3.7% lower from August's levels, at 3,206,700 twenty-foot equivalent units in September. The number of vessel calls for bunkering stood at 3,478 last month.
Low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) sales for bunkering had totalled 2.45 million tons in September, down 2.2% from August, while high-sulphur marine fuel oil (MFO) sales totalled 1.47 million tons in September, up 5.7% from prior month.
Bunker fuel prices trended higher in September due to an increase in upstream crude oil prices, leading to less spot buying from shippers.
"380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cracks weakened significantly month-on-month in September, offsetting an increase in crude flat prices," said Ivan Mathews, FGE's head of Asia refining and global fuel oil service.
"As a result, HSFO bunker prices were cheaper in September, driving more opportunistic purchases of the high-sulphur grade."
ALTERNATIVE FUELS
Sales of bio-blended LSFO eased after a steady monthly uptrend into August, falling to 43,000 tons in September.
Total bio-blended LSFO sales were at 324,460 tons in 2023 so far, the data showed.
September bunker sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to 7,700 tons for a second month, with total sales at 78,380 tons to date this year.
Singapore monthly bunker sales by grade in '000 tons:
|
Total
MGO
LSMGO
MFO
Bio-blended MFO
LSFO
Bio-blended LSFO
LNG
Methanol
Jan-22
4,029.0
13.8
335.9
1,122.4
0.0
2,555.9
1.0
0.0
0.0
Feb-22
3,506.8
10.6
280.5
924.1
0.0
2,276.4
12.5
2.7
0.0
Mar-22
3,769.9
9.7
272.0
1,091.2
0.0
2,393.5
3.3
0.2
0.0
Apr-22
3,750.0
7.9
278.9
978.5
0.0
2,475.1
9.2
0.4
0.0
May-22
4,044.0
5.8
300.9
1,094.8
0.0
2,637.3
4.4
0.8
0.0
Jun-22
3,756.0
6.9
272.4
1,121.0
0.0
2,345.4
8.2
2.1
0.0
Jul-22
4,119.2
13.8
313.8
1,287.6
0.0
2,499.3
3.2
1.6
0.0
Aug-22
4,116.3
11.3
330.4
1,263.0
0.0
2,498.2
13.4
0.0
0.0
Sep-22
3,959.5
6.3
329.4
1,158.3
0.0
2,444.7
19.8
1.0
0.0
Oct-22
4,252.8
11.1
305.1
1,348.5
0.0
2,564.9
21.5
1.7
0.0
Nov-22
4,375.6
22.8
307.8
1,290.3
0.0
2,728.6
23.1
2.9
0.0
Dec-22
4,217.8
20.6
285.6
1,312.4
0.0
2,575.7
20.6
2.9
0.0
Jan-23
4,378.3
10.8
313.7
1,251.1
0.0
2,774.1
27.2
1.4
0.0
Feb-23
3,795.9
6.2
297.0
1,142.7
0.0
2,320.0
28.5
1.6
0.0
Mar-23
4,179.0
14.7
315.5
1,268.0
0.0
2,549.2
27.9
3.7
0.0
Apr-23
4,258.8
15.3
312.2
1,218.4
1.3
2,669.3
37.0
5.2
0.0
May-23
4,525.3
27.5
312.9
1,445.2
0.5
2,697.6
34.6
7.1
0.0
Jun-23
3,932.9
12.0
271.5
1,237.5
1.0
2,358.8
34.3
17.9
0.0
Jul-23
4,517.5
22.3
287.6
1,484.0
0.5
2,665.2
39.4
18.3
0.3
Aug-23
4,255.1
8.1
274.5
1,393.0
0.0
2,511.4
52.6
15.6
0.0
Sep-23 *
4,263.6
20.4
265.0
1,472.7
0.0
2,454.9
43.0
7.7
0.0
(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)
(Figures are based on latest available data at the time of publishing, and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on MPA.)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)
