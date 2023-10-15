Singapore September bunker sales steady at 4.26 mln tons

News & Insights

October 15, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by Muyu Xu and Jeslyn Lerh for Reuters ->

Monthly sales for LSFO fall, HSFO rise

Bio-blended LSFO eased from record-high

LNG sales fall for 2nd month

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's marine fuel sales, also known as bunker sales, were steady in September month-on-month as vessel calls and container throughput were little changed, official data showed on Monday.

Sales in September totalled 4.26 million metric tons, up 0.2% from prior month and 7.7% higher year-on-year, latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) showed.

Bunker sales in Singapore are a key indicator of sentiment at the world's largest ship refuelling hub, which is also one of the busiest shipping lanes globally.

Singapore's container throughput was 3.7% lower from August's levels, at 3,206,700 twenty-foot equivalent units in September. The number of vessel calls for bunkering stood at 3,478 last month.

Low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) sales for bunkering had totalled 2.45 million tons in September, down 2.2% from August, while high-sulphur marine fuel oil (MFO) sales totalled 1.47 million tons in September, up 5.7% from prior month.

Bunker fuel prices trended higher in September due to an increase in upstream crude oil prices, leading to less spot buying from shippers.

"380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cracks weakened significantly month-on-month in September, offsetting an increase in crude flat prices," said Ivan Mathews, FGE's head of Asia refining and global fuel oil service.

"As a result, HSFO bunker prices were cheaper in September, driving more opportunistic purchases of the high-sulphur grade."

ALTERNATIVE FUELS

Sales of bio-blended LSFO eased after a steady monthly uptrend into August, falling to 43,000 tons in September.

Total bio-blended LSFO sales were at 324,460 tons in 2023 so far, the data showed.

September bunker sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to 7,700 tons for a second month, with total sales at 78,380 tons to date this year.

Singapore monthly bunker sales by grade in '000 tons:

Total

MGO

LSMGO

MFO

Bio-blended MFO

LSFO

Bio-blended LSFO

LNG

Methanol

Jan-22

4,029.0

13.8

335.9

1,122.4

0.0

2,555.9

1.0

0.0

0.0

Feb-22

3,506.8

10.6

280.5

924.1

0.0

2,276.4

12.5

2.7

0.0

Mar-22

3,769.9

9.7

272.0

1,091.2

0.0

2,393.5

3.3

0.2

0.0

Apr-22

3,750.0

7.9

278.9

978.5

0.0

2,475.1

9.2

0.4

0.0

May-22

4,044.0

5.8

300.9

1,094.8

0.0

2,637.3

4.4

0.8

0.0

Jun-22

3,756.0

6.9

272.4

1,121.0

0.0

2,345.4

8.2

2.1

0.0

Jul-22

4,119.2

13.8

313.8

1,287.6

0.0

2,499.3

3.2

1.6

0.0

Aug-22

4,116.3

11.3

330.4

1,263.0

0.0

2,498.2

13.4

0.0

0.0

Sep-22

3,959.5

6.3

329.4

1,158.3

0.0

2,444.7

19.8

1.0

0.0

Oct-22

4,252.8

11.1

305.1

1,348.5

0.0

2,564.9

21.5

1.7

0.0

Nov-22

4,375.6

22.8

307.8

1,290.3

0.0

2,728.6

23.1

2.9

0.0

Dec-22

4,217.8

20.6

285.6

1,312.4

0.0

2,575.7

20.6

2.9

0.0

Jan-23

4,378.3

10.8

313.7

1,251.1

0.0

2,774.1

27.2

1.4

0.0

Feb-23

3,795.9

6.2

297.0

1,142.7

0.0

2,320.0

28.5

1.6

0.0

Mar-23

4,179.0

14.7

315.5

1,268.0

0.0

2,549.2

27.9

3.7

0.0

Apr-23

4,258.8

15.3

312.2

1,218.4

1.3

2,669.3

37.0

5.2

0.0

May-23

4,525.3

27.5

312.9

1,445.2

0.5

2,697.6

34.6

7.1

0.0

Jun-23

3,932.9

12.0

271.5

1,237.5

1.0

2,358.8

34.3

17.9

0.0

Jul-23

4,517.5

22.3

287.6

1,484.0

0.5

2,665.2

39.4

18.3

0.3

Aug-23

4,255.1

8.1

274.5

1,393.0

0.0

2,511.4

52.6

15.6

0.0

Sep-23 *

4,263.6

20.4

265.0

1,472.7

0.0

2,454.9

43.0

7.7

0.0

(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

(Figures are based on latest available data at the time of publishing, and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on MPA.)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)

