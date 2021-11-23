Singapore sees 2021 GDP at top of projections, upgrades Q3 growth

Adds details

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter, official data showed on Wednesday, and the government forecast growth to come in at about 7% for the full year before moderating in 2022.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said, higher than the 6.5% growth seen in the government's advance estimate.

Analysts had expected a 6.5% increase, according to a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded 1.3% in the third quarter.

The MTI said it expects GDP growth at around 7.0% for 2021 versus its prior forecast of 6% to 7%. The economy is expected to grow 3% to 5% next year.

"The recovery of the various sectors of the economy is expected to remain uneven in 2022," said Gabriel Lim, permanent secretary for trade and industry.

He expects outward-oriented sectors such as manufacturing and wholesale trade to remain strong, while activity in aviation- and tourism-related sectors would remain below pre-COVID levels throughout 2022.

The small and open economy, which has fully vaccinated about 85% of its 5.45 million population, eased some COVID-19 safety measures this week and has opened quarantine-free travel lanes with several countries.

The MTI said protracted supply disruptions alongside a stronger pickup in demand, as well as rising energy commodity prices, could lead to more persistent inflation.

Around the world, policymakers have turned their attention to inflationary risks from supply constraints and a recovery in the global economy.

Singapore's central bank had tightened its monetary policy in a surprise move at its last meeting in October.

Data this week showed Singapore's key price gauge rose by the fastest pace in nearly three years in October, mainly driven by higher services and food inflation.

The next policy review is due in mid-April.

Singapore expects headline inflation to come in at about 2% this year, and average 1.5-2.5% in 2022.

