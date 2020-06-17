Singapore Ride-Sharing App Lets Customers Pay With Bitcoin

Ryde, Singaporeâs first carpooling app, will now let customers pay for rides with bitcoin.Â

Starting next week, its users will be able to store and convert bitcoin to the companyâs RydeCoin with zero transaction costs, the company announced Wednesday. Customers can top up a maximum of S$999 (just over US$700) in bitcoin at a time to pay for rides, and Ryde claims it will be the worldâs first and only cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to pay for rides using bitcoin within its own e-wallet.

The company is not the first ride-hailing app to accept bitcoin payments. In 2018, Fold, an app that enabled micropayments through bitcoin lightning, welcomed Uber as a partner company. It allowed users to pay for Uber rides with bitcoin through an integration, but Ryde is the first to incorporate cryptocurrency as a payment method natively into its own app by allowing the storage and use of bitcoin through its built-in digital wallet RydePay.Â

Ryde Technologies Founder and CEO Terence Zou told CoinDesk the addition of cryptocurrency as a payment method was always going to be the natural next step as its transaction volume increased.Â

âI have been watching the developments of this particular space and increasingly Iâm sanguine about the prospects of cryptocurrency and its usage,â Zou said.Â

According to Zou, the company began working on integrating crypto features to its app in 2019, when 60% of Singaporeans still prefered cash transactions. The COVID-19 pandemic suddenly made cashless transactions more desirable, and the company accelerated development.Â

A 2020 report by Crystal Analytics found Singapore was tied with the U.S. as the country with the third-largest number of bitcoin exchanges, with 25 operating platforms.

âSingaporeans have bitcoin but the use of bitcoin in Singapore is limited. We can purchase bitcoin at some ATMs and through crypto exchanges but not many merchants accept it,â Zou said.Â Â Â

Things are changing. The Singapore government formally introduced theÂ Payments Services Act 2019 which went into effect in January this year, and allowed some exchanges, including Coinbase, to operate without a license for a period of six months. Zou believes the act provides regulatory clarity for FinTech companies, and is more accepting of crypto exchanges looking to operate in Singapore.

As a technology firm, accepting bitcoin is only the first step in Rydeâs long-term plan to turn its RydePay wallet into a decentralized electronic ledger and open it to more cryptocurrencies. Ride hailing is a widely used service, and Ryde wants to be the first to facilitate the mass adoption of crypto usage in Singapore.Â

Ryde already offers a range of cashless payment options including debit and credit cards, along with Apple Pay. Zou is confident the addition of bitcoin would create more value for their customers, and target a new constituency.Â

âSingapore generally has a more relatively tech-savvy population,â Zou said.Â

