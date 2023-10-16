Singapore regulator raises concern on Grab plan to buy Trans-cab

Adds comment, detail from commission, from paragraphs 2

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on Monday raised competition concerns about a plan by Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab GRAB.O to acquire Singapore's third-largest taxi operator, Trans-cab.

The commission said in a statement that it was unable to conclude at the end of its first phase of review of the proposed acquisition that the deal did not give rise to any competition concerns.

"Third-party feedback received by CCCS suggests concerns on the effect of Grab's ownership of the Trans-cab fleet on Trans-cab drivers' usage of rival ride-hail platforms, which may raise barriers to expansion and entry for Grab's rival ride-hail platforms," the commission said.

The commission said it needed to review the competition effects of the proposed acquisition in greater detail.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Varun H K, Robert Birsel)

