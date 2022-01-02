Singapore Q4 GDP expands 5.9% y/y, beating forecasts

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.9% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 5.4%.

GDP grew 2.6% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.

For the full year, the economy grew 7.2%.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)

