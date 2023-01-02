Singapore Q4 GDP expands 2.2% y/y, beating forecasts

January 02, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.2% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Eight economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 2.1%.

GDP grew 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.

For the full year of 2022, the economy grew 3.8%. The official forecast was 3.5%.

