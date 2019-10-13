Singapore Q3 GDP rises 0.6%, avoids recession

Contributor
Fathin Ungku Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's economy grew less than expected in the third quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, but avoided slipping into a technical recession, preliminary data showed on Monday.

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew less than expected in the third quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, but avoided slipping into a technical recession, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.6% in the July-September quarter from the previous quarter on an anualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement, compared with a revised 2.7% contraction the quarter before.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth of 1.5%.

The standard technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. The last time Singapore entered a recession was in the first quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Compared with a year earlier, GDP grew 0.1% in the third quarter, slightly below the 0.2% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll and unchanged from the quarter earlier.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Fathin.ungku@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More