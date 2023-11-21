Singapore Q3 GDP grows 1.1% y/y, more than forecast

By Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 1.1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter SGGDQY=ECI of 2023, government data showed on Wednesday, higher than the advanced growth estimate of 0.7% released last month.

The trade ministry projected GDP growth to be around 1.0% in 2023 and 1.0% to 3.0% in 2024.

The trade-reliant economy narrowly avoided a technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions - when it posted a slight expansion in second quarter GDP.

While trade data shows exports increasing in recent months, non-domestic oil exports have fallen for 13 consecutive months.

In October, the central bank left monetary policy settings unchanged as inflation in the city-state moderated from a peak of 5.5% in January to 3% in September. It said that reflected economic prospects that were muted in the near term but expected to improve in the second half of 2024.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)

((xinghui.kok@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.