Singapore Q2 GDP rises 4.8% y/y, missing forecasts

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter, missing forecasts, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 5.2% year-on-year for the second quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP was unchanged in April-July, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Singapore has eased most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, supporting the economic recovery of the Asian financial hub.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)

