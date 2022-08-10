Singapore Q2 GDP grows 4.4% y/y, slower than first estimated

Corrects to clarify comparison in paragraph 3

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said, lower than the 4.8% growth seen in the government's advance estimate.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 0.2%, compared with the government's advance 0% estimate and the 0.8% growth in the first quarter.

The MTI said it would narrow its 2022 GDP growth forecast to "3% to 4%" from "3% to 5%, adding the external demand outlook for the economy has weakened compared with three months ago.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

