Singapore Q2 GDP grows 4.4% y/y, slower than first estimated

Contributor
Chen Lin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday.

Corrects to clarify comparison in paragraph 3

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said, lower than the 4.8% growth seen in the government's advance estimate.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 0.2%, compared with the government's advance 0% estimate and the 0.8% growth in the first quarter.

The MTI said it would narrow its 2022 GDP growth forecast to "3% to 4%" from "3% to 5%, adding the external demand outlook for the economy has weakened compared with three months ago.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters