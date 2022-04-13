Singapore Q1 GDP expands 3.4% y/y, slower than forecast

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew slightly slower than expected in the first quarter, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 3.4% in January-March on a year-on-year basis, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 3.8%.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 0.4% in January-March.

Singapore made its biggest reopening moves from the COVID-19 pandemic through late March and early April, easing local restrictions and allowing vaccinated travellers from anywhere in the world to enter without having to quarantine.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.