Singapore private residential prices rise 3.3% in 1Q, signals strong demand

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

April 27, 2023 — 08:40 pm EDT

Written by Chen Lin for Reuters ->

Corrects to restore dropped word in first paragraph

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's private property prices rose in the first quarter, official data showed on Friday, slightly higher than the flash estimate, reinforcing a months-long robust demand that has forced authorities to introduce tough new cooling measures.

Singapore's private residential property price index rose 3.3%% in the first quarter, compared with 3.2% in the flash estimates, and much higher than the 0.4% increase in the previous quarter.

Rentals of private residential properties increased by 7.2% in the first quarter of 2023, a marginal moderation from the 7.4% increase in the previous quarter.

Singapore raised levies on private property purchases in a surprise move late on Wednesday night to cool the market, including a doubling of stamp duties for foreigners to an eye-watering 60%.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

