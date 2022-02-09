Singapore Press Holdings says to terminate Keppel Corp's offer

Contributor
Chen Lin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said it had decided to exercise its right to terminate bidder Keppel Corp's offer and will allow SPH shareholders to vote on a rival S$3.9 billion ($2.9 billion) offer from a tycoon-backed group.

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) SPRM.SI said it had decided to exercise its right to terminate bidder Keppel Corp's KPLM.SI offer and will allow SPH shareholders to vote on a rival S$3.9 billion ($2.9 billion) offer from a tycoon-backed group.

"The board would like to update shareholders that, following consultation by the company with the Securities Industry Council (SIC) regarding the termination right, the SIC has ruled that it has no objections to the company's exercise of the termination right," SPH said in a statement late on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.3420 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More