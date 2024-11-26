News & Insights

Singapore Post in Talks Over Australia Business Sale

November 26, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Singapore Post (SG:S08) has released an update.

Singapore Post has entered exclusive talks with a third party regarding the potential sale of its Australia business, as part of an ongoing strategic review. While discussions continue, no final agreement has been reached, and there is no assurance of a sale. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

