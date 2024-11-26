Singapore Post in Talks Over Australia Business Sale

Singapore Post (SG:S08) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Singapore Post has entered exclusive talks with a third party regarding the potential sale of its Australia business, as part of an ongoing strategic review. While discussions continue, no final agreement has been reached, and there is no assurance of a sale. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

For further insights into SG:S08 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.