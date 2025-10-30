Singapore Post (SPSTF) Price Target Decreased by 17.37% to 0.46

The average one-year price target for Singapore Post (OTCPK:SPSTF) has been revised to $0.46 / share. This is a decrease of 17.37% from the prior estimate of $0.56 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.37 to a high of $0.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.54% from the latest reported closing price of $0.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Post. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSTF is 0.02%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 94,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,341K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,571K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSTF by 21.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,231K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,883K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,749K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSTF by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 7,708K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares , representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSTF by 12.49% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,713K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

