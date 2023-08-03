Singapore Post (SGX:S08) Price Target Increased by 24.75% to 0.64

The average one-year price target for Singapore Post (SGX:S08) has been revised to 0.64 / share. This is an increase of 24.75% from the prior estimate of 0.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.56 to a high of 0.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.52% from the latest reported closing price of 0.50 / share.

Singapore Post Maintains 1.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Post. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S08 is 0.05%, a decrease of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 100,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,752K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,880K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 10.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,873K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,319K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 5.96% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 9,772K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,449K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 9.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,540K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,890K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,022K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 5.01% over the last quarter.

