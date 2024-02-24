Singapore Post (SGX:S08) Price Target Decreased by 7.44% to 0.57

The average one-year price target for Singapore Post (SGX:S08) has been revised to 0.57 / share. This is an decrease of 7.44% from the prior estimate of 0.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 0.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Post. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S08 is 0.05%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 98,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,618K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,752K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 3.74% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 13,970K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,720K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,873K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,816K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,591K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 6,333K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,646K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S08 by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.