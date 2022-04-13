Singapore port authority says Glencore supplied contaminated bunker fuel

By Koustav Samanta and Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said preliminary findings on bunker fuel contamination in Singapore port have revealed the tainted high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) was supplied by Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd.

MPA said it started an investigation after being notified on March 14 that a number of ships had been supplied with HSFO containing high concentration levels of chlorinated organic compounds (COC).

MPA said Glencore tested the fuels supplied by its sources and discovered that one batch sourced from overseas contained about 15000 parts per million (ppm) of COC.

"By the time of testing, Glencore had already sold part of the affected fuel to PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd (PetroChina), which in turn, had supplied to ships in the Port of Singapore," MPA said in a statement.

Glencore and PetroChina had supplied the affected fuel to about 200 ships in the Port of Singapore till date, of which about 80 ships have reported various issues with their fuel pumps and engines, MPA said.

"This is the first case of fuel contamination due to high concentration levels of COC reported in Singapore in the past two decades," said MPA, which oversees the world's biggest marine refuelling hub in Singapore.

Glencore declined to comment, and PetroChina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MPA said the contaminated fuel purchased by Glencore was in compliance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO 8217) norms and the port authority was currently in discussions with the industry on implementing additional fuel quality checks that would screen for unacceptable chemicals.

