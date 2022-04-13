Singapore port authority says Glencore supplied contaminated bunker fuel

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Wednesday said that preliminary findings on a bunker fuel contamination revealed that the high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in question was supplied by Glencore Singapore Pte.

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Wednesday said that preliminary findings on a bunker fuel contamination revealed that the high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in question was supplied by Glencore Singapore Pte.

Glencore did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman )

((koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com (+65 6870 3503)(Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters