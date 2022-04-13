Singapore port authority says Glencore supplied contaminated bunker fuel

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Wednesday said that preliminary findings on a bunker fuel contamination revealed that the high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in question was supplied by Glencore Singapore Pte.

Glencore did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman )

((koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com (+65 6870 3503)(Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

