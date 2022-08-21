US Markets

Singapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said tensions between the United States and China and the Russia-Ukraine war affects security in the Asia-Pacific.

"We can expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific," he said, adding that Singapore would try its best to avoid being caught up in the "major power rivalry" .

Worsening U.S.-China relations are making it "almost impossible" to work together on pressing global issues like climate change, pandemics, and nuclear proliferation, he said, speaking at the city-state's national day rally.

