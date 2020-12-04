US Markets
SE

Singapore picks Grab, Ant Group, others for four digital banking licences

Contributors
Anshuman Daga Reuters
John Geddie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

A venture between Singapore Telecommunications and ride-hailing firm Grab and internet platform company Sea Ltd are among four applicants chosen to operate Singapore's first digital banks, in the city-state's biggest banking shakeup in two decades.

Adds detail from third paragraph

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A venture between Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI and ride-hailing firm Grab and internet platform company Sea Ltd SE.N are among fourapplicants chosen to operate Singapore's first digital banks, in the city-state's biggest banking shakeup in two decades.

An entity wholly-owned by Alibaba Group 9988.HK affiliate Ant Group also won licences, Singapore's banking regulator said on Friday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said: "The successful applicants must meet all relevant prudential requirements and licensing pre-conditions before MAS grants them their respective banking licences."

It expects the new digital banks to start operations from early 2022."

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and John Geddie; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Alex Richardson)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular