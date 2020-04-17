Singapore oil trader Hin Leong files for debt moratorium - sources

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd has applied to the Singapore court for a debt moratorium, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A court-sanctioned moratorium typically grants a company reprieve from creditors for a certain time period.

The company began talks with lenders to extend its credit facilities earlier this week and owes $3.85 billion to 23 banks, sources have told Reuters earlier this week.

Hin Leong could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Chen Aizhu, additional reporting by Florence Tan; editing by David Evans)

