Singapore October core inflation eases to over three-year low

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's core inflation rate eased to its weakest level in over three years in October, data showed on Monday.

The core consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6% from a year earlier, compared with a 0.7% rise in September. This was lower than the 0.7% forecast seen in a Reuters poll and the lowest since March 2016 when it also rose 0.6%.

The headline consumer price index rose 0.4% from a year earlier, lower than both September's figure and the poll forecast which were at 0.5%.

Core inflation is the Monetary Authority of Singapore's preferred price gauge for setting monetary policy. It excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Fathin.ungku@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.