Singapore Oct manufacturing unexpectedly falls 0.9% y/y, misses f'cast

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output unexpectedly declined 0.9% year-on-year in October, missing economists' forecasts, hurt by a plunge in transport engineering, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected a 6.2% increase, according to the median in a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 19.0% in October, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. Economists had expected a 11.9% contraction.

(Reporting by Chen Lin Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

