Singapore Nov core inflation unchanged at 0.6%, slightly below estimates

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's core inflation rate was unchanged in November as lower services inflation was offset by a smaller decline in the cost of retail goods, official data showed on Monday.

The core consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6% from a year earlier, unchanged from October. This was slightly lower than the 0.7% forecast seen in a Reuters poll.

The headline consumer price index rose 0.6% from a year earlier, matching forecasts, and higher than October's 0.4% rise.

Core inflation is the Monetary Authority of Singapore's preferred price gauge for setting monetary policy. It excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5659;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.