Singapore names Chia Der Jiun as central bank head from next year

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Singapore has appointed Chia Der Jiun as managing director of its central bank with effect from Jan 1., 2024, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Monday.

Chia is currently a permanent secretary at the manpower ministry, and had previously spent 18 years at MAS.

He replaces Ravi Menon, who will retire from public service after spending more than a decade at the central bank, MAS said.

Menon was in May re-appointed in his role for another two years.

