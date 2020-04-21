Singapore monitoring oil trading, bunkering after report on HLT

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Singapore is monitoring developments related to Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (HLT) and the oil trading and bunkering sector but the industry has the resilience to cope with the global slide in demand for fuel, the authorities said on Monday.

The statement, issued by three government agencies, follows a Reuters report saying banks and trading firms were scaling down activities in Asia after the oil price collapse and due to challenges facing HLT and two other firms.

The coronavirus crisis has prompted governments to order national lockdowns, driving down demand for jet fuel, gasoline, diesel and other oil products and sending oil prices into tailspin. Singapore is the world's largest bunkering port.

"The agencies are closely monitoring developments related to Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd and the broader oil trading and bunkering sectors," according to the statement issued jointly by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

A court filing showed the founder and director of HLT, one of Asia's largest oil traders, directed his firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years. It listed more than 20 banks with a total exposure to HLT of $3.85 billion.

HLT has not responded to requests for comment on its losses.

"Singapore's oil trading sector remains resilient notwithstanding the challenges posed by the drop in global demand for energy," the agencies said.

They said the sector was "sufficiently diversified" with more than 130 companies involved in trading a range of products.

Tuesday's statement said MAS, Singapore's central bank, was in contact with banks and "has reminded the banks not to de-risk indiscriminately from the bunkering and oil trading sectors."

It told banks to "continue to apply judicious credit assessment on individual borrowers to manage their risks" and said the banks were well capitalised and diversified in their exposures to the oil products and bunkering sectors.

ESG and the MPA said they would work with stakeholders to ensure Singapore's supply chain for oil products and bunkering operations functioned without disruption.

MPA said there would be no serious impact on Singapore's bunkering industry but there might be some short-term, minor disruptions due to the lapse of contractual obligations by HLT units Ocean Bunkering Services and Hin Leong Marine International.

The revelation of HLT's losses came months after Agritrade International Pte Ltd entered into judicial management to restructure its debt and Hontop Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd went into receivership.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by David Evans)

