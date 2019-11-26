Singapore May Find Traction On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,210-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on cautious optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the property stocks and financial shares.

For the day, the index fell 12.78 points or 0.40 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,207.85 after peaking at 3,234.74. Volume was 2.34 billion shares worth 2.63 billion Singapore dollars. There were 196 decliners and 189 gainers.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 4.55 percent, while Singapore Exchange plunged 3.36 percent, Dairy Farm International Holdings tumbled 2.50 percent, Singapore Technologies skidded 2.36 percent, Comfort DelGro surged 2.14 percent, Ascendas REIT soared 2.05 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.92 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 1.25 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust jumped 1.22 percent, SingTel sank 1.20 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 1.12 percent, Wilmar International shed 0.72 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.42 percent, DBS Group collected 0.39 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 0.36 percent, CapitaLand slid 0.27 percent and Keppel Corp, Genting Singapore, SembCorp Industries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher again on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 62.80 points or 0.22 percent to 28,129.27, while the NASDAQ gained 18.66 points or 0.22 percent to 8,651.15 and the S&P 500 rose 7.51 points or 0.24 percent to 3,141.15.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued and unexpected drop in consumer confidence in November. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales pulled back from an upwardly revised level in October.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism that the U.S.-China will ultimately reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.

