Singapore May bunker sales breach 4.5 mln tonnes; hits over 5-year high

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Monthly sales of marine fuel, also known as bunker fuel, exceeded 4.5 million tonnes and struck over five-year highs at the world's largest refuelling hub Singapore in May, official data showed Wednesday.

Singapore's bunker sales are an indicator of sentiment at one of the world's major ports and demand also affects fuel oil refining margins in Asia.

Sales extended gains for a third consecutive month to 4.52 million tonnes, up 6.2% month-on-month, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority data showed.

The monthly sales figures were last higher in January 2018 at 4.61 million tonnes, historical data showed. SG-BUN-MDMD

The uptick reflected higher vessel calls for bunkering, which totalled 3,631 calls in April, extending gains for a third straight month.

Bunker prices remained more competitive at Singapore in May compared to other regional ports in Asia, which drew more ships to refuel at Singapore in recent months, trade sources said.

Sales of low sulphur fuel oil grades totalled 2.73 million tonnes in May, climbing 1% from April, calculations based on the MPA data showed.

Meanwhile, sales of high sulphur fuel oil grades rose 18% from April to 1.40 million tonnes in May, while marine gasoil sales rose 4% month-on-month at 340,400 tonnes.

Singapore bunker sales and bunker vessel calls by month:

Month

Total Sales ('000 tonnes)

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Vessel Arrivals (for bunkering)

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-22

4,033.40

-3.5%

-10.4%

3,115

-0.90%

-13.3%

Feb-22

3,501.60

-13.2%

-15.0%

2,805

-10.00%

-13.4%

Mar-22

3,770.10

7.7%

-10.2%

3,020

7.70%

-12.7%

Apr-22

3,742.30

-0.7%

-12.1%

3,025

0.20%

-12.5%

May-22

4,115.50

10.0%

1.1%

3,168

4.70%

-5.4%

Jun-22

3,754.10

-8.8%

-8.7%

2,940

-7.20%

-9.3%

Jul-22

4,120.60

9.8%

1.4%

3,181

8.20%

-3.4%

Aug-22

4,116.30

-0.1%

1.1%

3,212

1.00%

0.7%

Sep-22

3,967.60

-3.6%

0.8%

3,155

-1.80%

1.8%

Oct-22

4,251.00

7.1%

-0.1%

3,431

8.70%

8.4%

Nov-22

4,372.70

2.9%

3.6%

3,299

-3.80%

2.7%

Dec-22

4,214.90

-3.6%

0.9%

3,311

0.40%

5.3%

Jan-23

4,376.90

3.8%

8.5%

3,447

4.10%

10.7%

Feb-23

3,794.30

-13.3%

8.4%

3,063

-11.10%

9.2%

Mar-23

4,175.30

10.0%

10.7%

3,476

13.50%

15.1%

Apr-23

4,253.50

1.9%

13.7%

3,495

0.50%

15.5%

May-23*

4,518.30

6.2%

9.8%

3,631

3.90%

14.6%

Monthly bunker sales by grade in '000 tonnes:

Month

LSFO 100 cst

LSFO 180 cst

LSFO 380 cst

MFO 180 cst

MFO 380 cst

MFO 500 cst

MGO

LSMGO

Others

Jan-22

460.10

93.00

2007.90

0.10

1036.70

85.60

13.80

336.10

0.00

Feb-22

459.60

93.80

1733.10

0.20

795.90

128.10

10.60

280.50

0.00

Mar-22

555.10

100.60

1741.70

0.00

962.60

124.90

9.70

271.80

3.70

Apr-22

533.00

111.60

1832.60

0.00

914.50

27.20

7.90

278.60

36.70

May-22

540.20

103.30

1995.60

0.00

999.90

72.30

5.80

375.80

22.60

Jun-22

382.10

90.40

1881.00

0.00

1045.90

47.40

6.90

272.70

27.60

Jul-22

439.10

57.30

2009.10

0.00

1255.30

12.00

13.70

313.80

20.30

Aug-22

397.10

53.90

2059.50

0.00

1227.50

2.90

11.30

330.40

32.60

Sep-22

461.20

67.90

1944.40

0.00

1114.20

1.30

6.30

329.40

42.80

Oct-22

363.70

68.40

2154.30

0.00

1309.70

1.60

11.10

305.10

37.10

Nov-22

697.60

61.20

1992.90

0.00

1237.20

12.20

22.80

307.80

40.90

Dec-22

372.30

73.70

2150.30

0.00

1265.80

0.00

20.60

285.60

46.60

Jan-23

429.40

73.60

2298.30

0.00

1226.10

0.00

10.80

313.70

25.00

Feb-23

346.44

63.47

1938.52

0.00

1105.58

3.69

6.21

297.02

33.41

Mar-23

539.10

75.10

1960.50

0.10

1235.20

0.50

14.70

315.50

32.20

Apr-23

589.60

82.10

2033.50

0.00

1164.80

21.70

15.30

312.10

33.30

May-23*

454.50

73.70

2204.10

0.40

1367.70

30.90

27.50

312.90

46.60

(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

