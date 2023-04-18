Singapore MAS chief Menon set to leave - Bloomberg News

Adds background, details

April 18 (Reuters) - Ravi Menon, the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) longest-serving chief, is set to leave the central bank this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

One of his former deputies, Chia Der Jiun, who is currently the Ministry of Manpower's permanent secretary for development, is tipped to be his successor, the report added.

Menon has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011 and his current term ends on May 31.

MAS did not immediately respond to Reuters request seeking comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.