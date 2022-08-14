Singapore marine fuel sales rebound to seven-month high in July

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the world, rose by 10% month-on-month to a seven-month high of 4.12 million tonnes in July, latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed.

The uptick came amid a rise in vessel arrivals for bunkering, which climbed 8% month-on-month to 3,181 vessel calls in July. Bunker fuel prices were also lower in July versus June, amid softer upstream crude prices.

Sales for both low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) grades climbed from the previous month, the MPA data showed.

LSFO supplied to ships climbed by 7% month-on-month to 2.51 million tonnes in July, though the sales fell by 7% year-on-year.

Low-sulphur bunker fuel premiums were still elevated in the first half of July, at a time when cargo premiums rallied to record highs, before trending lower towards the end of the month.

Meanwhile, HSFO supplied to ships rose by 16% month-on-month to 1.27 million tonnes in July, and were 20% higher year-on-year.

Reflecting an uptick in demand, high-sulphur bunker fuel premiums have trended steady to slightly higher towards the end of July.

Sentiment around demand has been holding steady to firmer in August, with some bunker suppliers and traders reporting more buying inquiries as crude prices and low-sulphur bunker fuel premiums slid further, they said.

TOTAL BUNKER SALES - Including HSFO, LSFO, MGO, Others 2022 Total Sales ('000) % mom % yoy Vessel Arrivals for Bunker % mom % yoy Jan 4,033.40 -3% -10% 3,115 -1% -13% Feb 3,501.60 -13% -15% 2,805 -10% -13% Mar 3,770.10 8% -10% 3,020 8% -13% Apr 3,742.30 -1% -12% 3,025 0% -13% May 4,115.50 10% 1% 3,168 5% -5% Jun 3,754.10 -9% -9% 2,940 -7% -9% Jul 4,120.60 10% 1% 3,181 8% -3% HIGH-SULPHUR MARINE FUEL SALES (in '000 tonnes) 2022 HSFO 180cst ('000) HSFO 380cst ('000) HSFO 500cst ('000) Total HSFO ('000) % mom % yoy Jan 0.10 1036.70 85.60 1122.40 -2% -1% Feb 0.20 795.90 128.10 924.20 -18% -8% Mar 0.00 962.60 124.90 1087.50 18% 10% Apr 0.00 914.50 27.20 941.70 -13% -14% May 0.00 999.90 72.30 1072.20 14% 9% Jun 0.00 1045.90 47.40 1093.30 2% 3% Jul 0.00 1255.30 12.00 1267.30 16% 20% LOW-SULPHUR MARINE FUEL SALES (in '000 tonnes) 2022 LSMFO 100cst ('000) LSMFO 180cst ('000) LSMFO 380cst ('000) LSMFO 500cst ('000) Total LSFO ('000) % mom % yoy Jan 460.10 93.00 2007.90 0.00 2561.00 3% -14% Feb 459.60 93.80 1733.10 0.00 2286.50 -11% -16% Mar 555.10 100.60 1741.70 0.00 2397.40 5% -15% Apr 533.00 111.60 1832.60 0.00 2477.20 3% -12% May 540.20 103.30 1995.60 0.00 2639.10 7% -5% Jun 382.10 90.40 1881.00 0.00 2353.50 -11% -14% Jul 439.10 57.30 2009.10 0.00 2505.50 6% -7% MARINE GASOIL BUNKER SALES (in '000 tonnes) 2022 LSMGO ('000) MGO ('000) Total MGO ('000) % mom % yoy Jan 336.10 13.80 349.90 -2% -8% Feb 280.50 10.60 291.10 -17% -26% Mar 271.80 9.70 281.50 -3% -19% Apr 278.60 7.90 286.50 2% -13% May 375.80 5.80 381.60 33% 23% Jun 272.70 6.90 279.60 -27% -9% Jul 313.80 13.70 327.50 17% 7% (Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.