Singapore-listed Civmec gets $229 million contract from Rio Tinto

January 09, 2023 — 04:46 am EST

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Civmec Ltd CIVM.SI received a contract worth more than A$330 million ($228.56 million) for Rio Tinto's RIO.AX Western Range Project in Pilbara, Western Australia, the construction service provider said on Monday.

($1 = 1.4438 Australian dollars)

