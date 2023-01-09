Singapore-listed Civmec gets $229 million contract from Rio Tinto

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Civmec Ltd CIVM.SI received a contract worth more than A$330 million ($228.56 million) for Rio Tinto's RIO.AX Western Range Project in Pilbara, Western Australia, the construction service provider said on Monday.

($1 = 1.4438 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

